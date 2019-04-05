Police appeal to find missing Sunderland man aged 29

Police are hoping to trace a missing Sunderland man.

Scott Ryan, 29, was reported missing yesterday.

Mr Ryan was last seen in the South Hylton area of Sunderland at about 6pm.

Officers from Northumbria Police are asking him to get in touch with them and they have also asked anyone who may know where he is to contact them.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that Scott Ryan, 29, was reported missing yesterday.

“He was last seen in the South Hylton area of Sunderland at around 6pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and police would encourage Scott to get in touch with officers to let them know he is safe and well.

“If anyone knows his whereabouts, we would encourage them to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1462714.”