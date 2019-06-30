Police appeal to find missing girl, 14
Police officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl as officers become increasingly concerned.
By Poppy Kennedy
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 14:39
Elissa Stokoe, aged 14, has been missing from Durham City since Saturday, June 29.
She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches, wearing a light blue Adidas top, black Superdry jacket which has orange on the inside and black trainers.
Durham Constabulary is appealing for anyone who may have any information about her whereabouts to come forward.
Call 101 and quote incident number DHM-29062019-0604.