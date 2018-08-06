Police appeal to find man wanted for attempted robbery

Durham police have appealed for help in tracing a wanted man who is believed to have links to the city.

Brandon Wright is wanted for arrest by Lincolnshire Police after failing to attend both Lincoln Magistrates and Lincoln Crown Court.

Wright, 26, of Woolstencroft Avenue, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, is charged with attempted robbery.

He is believed to have links to Durham.

Anyone who has any information should contact police by calling 101 quoting 17000 423395; e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number (17000 423395) in the subject box, or cCall the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org