Police are urging a missing teenager to get in touch.

Jordon Rutherford, 17, from Seaham, has been missing since yesterday.

Peterlee Police, said: "Police wish to speak with Jordan Rutherford to ensure he is fit and well following a report from concerned family members.

"Please call 101 and quote incident dhm-27032018-0286 if you know his whereabouts."