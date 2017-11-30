Police appeal for help to trace woman missing from Seaham

Officers are asking for help to find a woman who is missing from the Seaham area.

Alison Maitland, 43, left Sunderland Royal Hospital at about 2pm yesterday (Wednesday)..

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall with shoulder-length hair, which is currently dyed dark red.

She was last seen heading towards Hylton Road, Sunderland. Alison lives in Seaham and has family in the Ludworth area.

Anyone who believes they have seen Alison or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 266 of November 29.