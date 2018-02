Police are appealing for help to find missing teenager Carl Sharp, who was last seen in Washington.

The 14-year-old was last seen on Saturday, January 27, but he is believed to be travelling between Wearside and the Newport area of Middlesbrough.

It is believed that he could be back in the Middlesbrough area at the moment.

Anyone who has seen Carl or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Pc Sian Jenkins from Cleveland Police on 101.