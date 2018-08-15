Police appeal for help to find missing Sunderland teenager

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a Sunderland teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Jordan Nicholson, 14, is originally from the Southwick area, but has recently been living in Wrexham, North Wales.

He was last seen on Monday, July 30, and it is believed that he may have since returned to the North East.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, and police are now appealing for help from the public.

Jordan or anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0863367.