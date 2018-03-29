Police appeal for help in tracing owners of jewellery believed to have been stolen from Sunderland and South Shields

Police have appealed for help to trace the owners of suspected stolen jewellery.

The items recovered, some of which are pictured, are believed to have been stolen in the Sunderland and South Shields area since December 2017.

The items include:

Men’s wedding ring

½ eternity ring

Costume ring

Diamond and black stone ring

Diamond encrusted ring

Fossil watch

Pandora pink woven bracelet with 1 charm

iPod Nano 6th Gen

iPod Nano 4th Gen

iPod 4th Gen

GoKart golf buggy

Officers are keen to return the jewellery to the person they belong to and are asking for the public's help.

If this jewellery belongs to you, or you know whose it is, please ring Northumbria Police on 101 and ask to speak to the Southern Burglary Team Office or email 8340@northumbria.pnn.police.uk