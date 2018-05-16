Police appeal following robbery of taxi driver

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was robbed.

Peterlee Police are urging any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

The incident took place at around midnight on Tuesday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 16 on the Coast Road at Blackhall Colliery.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed that a taxi driver was assaulted, and then money taken.

"The suspect is described as a tall, skinny male in his 30s, seen wearing a dark cap and black body warmer.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information relating to it is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 5 of May 16.