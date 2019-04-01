Police appeal as man, 74, goes missing from home after going for walk

Police have launched an appeal for information to help find a missing 74-year-old man.

David Jolly was last seen at his home in Kirk Merrington at 11am on Sunday.

He said he was going out for a walk, but did not return.

David's car was later found parked in a layby on the A177 near Shincliffe, on the outskirts of Durham City, an area which he knows well.

He is described as being 5ft 11, of thin build, with straight grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper and grey trousers, with brown shoes and a black waterproof jacket.

Anyone with information about Mr Jolly’s whereabouts is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number DHM-31032018-0324.