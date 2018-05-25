Police appeal after windows of elderly woman's Washington home are smashed

Police are appealing for help after an elderly woman's home in Washington was vandalised.

The front windows of a house in Sycamore Avenue, Harraton, were smashed around 2.10am on Friday, May 18.

The occupant is an elderly woman who was shaken but unhurt .A vehicle parked in the road outside - which did not belong to the woman - was also damaged.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference 062 18/05/18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.