Police appeal after tyres on parked cars are slashed

Yobs have slashed tyres on cars parked up in two different streets.

The tyres were left damaged on cars in Britannia Terrace and Front Street in the Fence Houses area.

It happened overnight on Tuesday.

Police say they have launched an investigation are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Overnight on Tuesday, police received a number of reports of vandalism to vehicles in the Britannia Terrace and Front Street areas of Fence Houses, Houghton.

“A number of parked vehicles had their tyres slashed. An investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible.

"There will be increased patrols in the area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1095 050219 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”