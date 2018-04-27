Police appeal after theft of cash from pensioner in Sunderland

Police investigating a theft from a pensioner in Sunderland have released images of a woman they would like to trace.

The theft happened in Fawcett Street, Sunderland city centre, at around 11.15am on Monday, March 12.

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft of cash from a pensioner in Sunderland city centre.

An 86-year-old woman withdraw a significant sum of money from a cashier, placed the money in an envelope in her handbag, but when she went to retrieve it shortly after upon arriving at a bus stop close to Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, it was no longer there.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and are appealing for one woman – pictured wearing a woolly hat with a Scottish flag on it – to get in touch and help with the enquiry.

She was in the area at the time and may have information that could help officers with the investigation.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 0371 120318 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.