Police appeal after Sunderland bus assault

Detectives have appealed for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a bus in Sunderland.

At around 4.15pm on Monday, March 19, police received a report a man had been assaulted at the Park Lane Interchange.

Following a verbal dispute in the queue, the offender stepped on to the bus and punched a passenger before leaving the scene

Enquiries to identify one man who was in the area at the time are ongoing, and police have now released a picture of an individual they would like to speak to about the incident

The man – seen wearing a red beanie hat and blue jacket - was in the area and may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Officers have asked the man, or anyone who knows him, to contact 101 quoting reference 0872 190318 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.