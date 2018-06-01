Police appeal after suitcases with contents worth £2,000 stolen from Metro train in Sunderland

Transport police are looking to track down two men after suitcases with contents worth £2,000 inside were stolen from a Metro train.

On Saturday, May 19, just before 3.30pm, three women boarded a Metro in Newcastle to travel to Pallion in Sunderland.

Two of the women had small suitcases with them and the train was busy so they left the cases near the door and sat down.

One of the women stood for a short while near the cases until a seat became available.

On arriving at Pallion, the women got up to leave the train and discovered that the cases had gone.

After reporting the theft to police, a review of CCTV was made and it showed two men leaving the Metro train at Sunderland Railway Station with the suitcases.

CCTV showed that the two males boarded the Metro train earlier at Seaburn station - they did not have any suitcases at that time.

The cases contained clothing, personal items, perfumes and items of jewellery.

The approximate stolen value of the two cases and contents is £2,000.

Witnesses with any information regarding the theft are asked to text British Transport Police on 61016.