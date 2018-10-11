Police appeal after steward pushed to ground at anti-Brexit march in Sunderland

Police have launched an appeal for information after a steward was pushed to the ground at an anti-Brexit march in Sunderland.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Saturday October 6, in the city's Keel Square during the event.



More than 200 people took part in the march, which saw anti-Brexit protesters take to the streets of Sunderland to demand a 'people's vote' on the final deal.

Cross party campaign group North East for Europe organised the march through the city centre, which was followed by speakers including MPs, a hospital doctor and ex-serviceman of the group Veterans for Europe.

Police have confirmed that inquires are ongoing into the incident involving the steward and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.



A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 2.53pm on October 7 we received a report a steward had been pushed to the ground at an event in in Keel Square, Sunderland.

"The incident happened at around 2pm on Saturday, October 6, and inquiries are currently ongoing.

"If you have information about this incident, you can contact us by calling 101, quoting log 666 071018."