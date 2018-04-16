Police appeal after pub gaming machine theft

Police have issued CCTV images of three men they want to talk to after money was stolen from a pub gaming machine.

The theft happened at the Teal Farm pub, Edale Close, Washington, between 4.20pm and 5.15pm on Monday, February 26.

One of the men police want to speak to

An item was inserted to trick the machine into giving out credits, and money was subsequently withdrawn and taken.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 026206M/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.