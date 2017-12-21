Police appeal after pensioner robbed and her handbag stolen

Officers in County Durham are appealing for information after an elderly woman was attacked.

The 75-year-old woman was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her handbag and dragged her to the ground in Thornton Lea, Pelton.

He ran off with the handbag through a cut onto Front Street (by the RAOB Club) and onto the Sustrans C2C track.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 20).

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, in particular Thornton Close, Thornton Lea or on Front Street, near the Kingsway Villas area.

They would also like to hear from any motorists who were driving through Pelton on Front Street between 3.15pm and 3.50pm who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Sergeant Mick Richardson, from the local neighbourhood police team, said: “This was a completely callous attack on a vulnerable woman and could have had an entirely different outcome.

“We are anxious to catch this man to prevent any further attacks. While the lady is fine from a physical perspective, the attack has shaken her up and she is understandably upset at what has happened.

“We are doing everything we can to bring this man to justice, and would urge anyone with any information, no matter how trivial you may feel it is to come forward.”

Officers would like to speak to two men in particular who may hold vital information on the incident. One was wearing blue coveralls and got off the Go North East number eight bus to Stanley, and the other was walking towards the bus stop on Front Street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 306 of December 20.