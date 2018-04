Concerns are growing for a pensioner who is missing from home.

Police are currently looking for John Black, 70, from Chester-le-Street.

John's family have contacted officers after growing concerns for John's welfare .

John has been missing from his family home 6.45am today.

Officers say that John walks with a limp and has a stutter.

Those who have seen John or have any information of his whereabouts please contact us on '101' quoting incident reference: DHM-06062018-0230.