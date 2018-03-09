Police appeal after Newcastle fans smash Stadium of Light seats

Police have appealed for help after Stadium of Light seats were damaged by Newcastle United fans.

About 300 Newcastle supporters travelled to Wearside for a Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Several seats were broken during the match, which the Magpies went on to win on penalties.

Pictures after the game clearly showed seats missing in the South Stand.

The seats were broken after Lynden Gooch put Sunderland 2-1 ahead in the second half of the match.

Newcastle's Callum Roberts equalised in stoppage time to force the game into extra-time, and they then went on to win 11-10 on penalties.

Now Northumbria Police has asked for anyone who can help identify those responsible to come forward: "Police are carrying out an investigation into the damage and disorder caused during the Sunderland versus Newcastle U23 fixture which took place at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, March 7th," says a statement issued today.

"Extensive CCTV footage is already being reviewed and officers are asking anyone with any of their own videos or information about the damage caused, or disorder at the match, to get in touch.

"In addition, anyone involved or responsible for the damage or disorder is advised to contact police immediately on 101 and quote reference number 648 07/03/18."