Police appeal after motorbike stolen from Sunderland home

Police are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen from a Sunderland home.

The burglary took place at a house on Tower Street West around 10.48pm on Sunday, June 9, and an Aprilia 125cc motorbike was stolen.

A force spokesman said: “At around 10.48pm on Saturday, June 9, police received a report of a burglary at a house on Tower Street West, Sunderland.

“Officers attended the address and found entry had been forced through the front door and an Aprilia 125cc motorbike had been stolen from inside the address.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and police would ask anyone with information to come forward and assist the investigation.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 1335 090618 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”