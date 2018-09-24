Police appeal after man is victim of 'serious assault' in street

Police are investigating a "serious" assault on a man in a town centre street.

The incident happened shortly after 3am on Sunday in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, near the St Cuthbert’s Hospice charity shop.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and has since been discharged.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested and questioned by officers before being released under investigation.

A team of officers from across the force are continuing to investigate the incident, which is being treated as an isolated incident.

Detective sergeant Scott Jameson of Durham Police said: “This is a serious assault and I would appeal for anyone who has witnessed what happened, or has any dash cam or smart phone footage of the incident, to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting the reference 65 23/9/18.”