Police appeal after man, 30, is declared missing

Police have issued an appeal after a man was declared missing from home.

David Bennett, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday.

Chester Road in the Shiney Row area. Copyright Google Maps.

He was last seen by his family at his home in Shiney Row on Thursday, August 17.

Officers are now appealing to those who may know where he is to contact them.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We can confirm David Bennett, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, August 21.

"He was last seen by his family on August 17 in Shiney Row.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace him and police would encourage David to get in touch with officers to let them know he is safe and well.

“If anyone knows his whereabouts we would encourage them to contact us on 101 quoting reference 589365.”

