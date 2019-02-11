Police appeal after 'incident' at Tesco store

Police have released this image of a man and a woman who they want to speak to following an alleged incident at a shop.

Seaham and Easington Police has posted the images on its Facebook page following an alleged incident on January 26 at the Tesco store in Seaham.

The post reads: "Police are looking to speak with the male and female in the images in relation to an incident that took place on the 26/01/2019 at Tesco, Seaham

"Anyone with any information to either please can they contact PC 2401 Cotgrave from Seaham NPT quoting CRI00175426."

People with information can also message the force on its Facebook page.