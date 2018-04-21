Police appeal after child knocked down

Police in Peterlee are appealing for information about an incident in which a child was knocked down.

Officers said at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 17, the youngster was hit by a car in the Ellison Road area of the town.

A spokesman said: "An incident occurred in Ellison Road, Peterlee, around the junction with Keswick Road where what is described as a large, black car with an X in the registration, which was alleged to be racing around the streets in company with another unidentified vehicle, has struck a child pedestrian who was crossing Ellison Road and knocked them to the ground causing injury to that person.

"The vehicle has then made off at speed down Keswick Road.

"It was said the driver of the black car would have been well aware of the collision."

Anyone with information about either of these vehicles or their owners should contact PC 2493 Riddell at Peterlee Police Office on 101 and quote incident Number DHM-17042018-0438.