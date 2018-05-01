Police appeal after bike stolen

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from Houghton.

The theft happened at around 2.51pm on Wednesday, March 14.

Thieves entering the Houghton garden.

Two men arrived at a property on Longlands Drive and went around the side of the house to access the garage.

A custom-made silver Enduro bike was then taken from inside the garage. Police have now released a CCTV image and would like to identify the men pictured in connection with their enquiries.

Officers are also keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time who can assist with the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information they should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 0635 140318.