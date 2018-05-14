Police appeal after attempted robbery at Sunderland One Stop Shop

Police are appealing for information to trace a man in connection with an attempted robbery in Sunderland.

The incident took place around 10.51pm on Monday, May 7, when a man wearing motorcycle leathers and a black and white helmet entered the One Stop shop on The Broadway, Nookside.

Police have released this CCTV image of the man they want to trace.

The offender attempted to steal money from the till, but fled the scene empty-handed soon after on a Sports performance type motorbike.

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the offence, and are appealing for anybody who recognises the individual to come forward.

The man pictured, or anybody who knows him, should contact 101 quoting reference number 1230 070518 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.