Police appeal after arson attack at farm leaves cars damaged

Cars have been left damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at a farm off South Hetton Road, close to Easington, just before midnight last night.

A number of cars were damaged but no-one was injured.

A spokeswoman for Durham Police said: "The incident took place in the grounds of a property on South Hetton Road, Peterlee, shortly before midnight on Tuesday .

"No-one was injured."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 544 of September 11.