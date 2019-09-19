Plumes of thick black smoke seen near A19 in Sunderland as crew tackles fire
Crews have been called to a fire off the A19 which is letting off plumes of thick black smoke above Sunderland.
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 20:07 pm
Firefighters were called at 6.44pm to a woodland area off Foxcover Road, near the A19, to reports of a refuse fire.
One crew from Farringdon Community Fire Station attended the scene of the fire.
Witnesses have reported seeing thick black smoke from the scene which is rising above the city.
Crews arrived shortly before 7pm. The fire has now been extinguished.