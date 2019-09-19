Plumes of thick black smoke seen near A19 in Sunderland as crew tackles fire

Crews have been called to a fire off the A19 which is letting off plumes of thick black smoke above Sunderland.

By Poppy Kennedy
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 20:07 pm
The view of the fire from Washington. Picture by Angela Leightley.

Firefighters were called at 6.44pm to a woodland area off Foxcover Road, near the A19, to reports of a refuse fire.

One crew from Farringdon Community Fire Station attended the scene of the fire.

Witnesses have reported seeing thick black smoke from the scene which is rising above the city.

A fire crew is at the scene off Foxcover Road in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crews arrived shortly before 7pm. The fire has now been extinguished.