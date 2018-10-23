Plumes of thick smoke near a Sunderland retail area are being caused by high winds and a garden fire

Several concerned residents have reported the smoke fearing the city's B&Q store was on fire.

However, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, have investigated the situation and say the smoke is coming from a garden fire near the Deptford store.

A spokeswoman said: "We have had a few people ringing in reporting the smoke.

"There is a garden fire in Flint Road and because it is really, really windy, it looks like the smoke is blowing across from that."

Residents are asked to please keep windows and doors closed.