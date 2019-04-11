Players set to tee off for mayor of Sunderland's charity golf day

Kind-hearted golfers from across the North East will gather at a hotel on Wearside tomorrow to raise money for the Mayor of Sunderland’s Charity.

The annual competition at the George Washington Hotel in High Usworth, Washington, is set to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Mayor Lynda Scanlan will be at the hotel to oversee the competition while Mayoral Consort and former Sunderland AFC midfielder Micky Horswill is hoping to take part.

This year's event will be complemented by health and beauty treatments in the hotel's spa facilities, for those who aren’t drawn by the fairways and greens of the 18-hole course.

Bill Mitchie, the hotel’s golf club manager, said: “The Mayor’s Charity Golf Day is always something we look forward to at the George Washington.

“It’s a major event played in a very competitive but enjoyable atmosphere and for the business community it’s a good way to help local charities.

“This year’s event sees our biggest ever attendance with the event having been fully sold out for weeks.”

Ian Gray, general manager of the hotel, said: “It is a fantastic event that we are very proud to host and it seems to be going from strength to strength each year.

“With it being booked out so early this year the hotel decided to expand the charity effort further by offering health and beauty facilities at the spa as part of the day.

“We’ve found that many people were keen to be involved in the Mayor’s Charity Golf Day but they just weren’t golfers.

“So for the ‘golf widows’, or in some cases the ‘golf widowers’, we’ve added the chance for those who don’t like teeing off, or putting, to still be able to contribute.”