Play park set up in memory of toddler ready for next generation

A play park bought to replace kit first bought in memory of a nursery school girl who died in a tragic accident is set to be unveiled.

Aleisha Ord was knocked down by a bus the day before her fourth birthday in May 2001, with the play park created in tribute to her declared past its best last year.

It has gone down really well with them and really enjoy using the equipment. Ashleigh Sheridan

Now her home village of Murton is getting ready to officially launch a new park which has been built to give its youngsters somewhere new and exciting to play.

Aleisha’s family have said they wanted her memory “to live on in the laughter of other children.”

Around £15,500 was raised to replace the equipment, with events held to raise cash and the project given the backing of Murton Parish Council, with pledged £5,000 to the fund.

The park has been installed on the site of the old kit at in the early years area of the Ribbon School in Barnes Road thanks to site manager John Murray with help of Andrew Bell, who is a member of the school’s cleaning team.

The grand opening will be held on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, but pupils have already been putting it to the test.

It includes a slide, tower, swing and a seated area which forms an amphitheatre.

Aleisha’s mum Michelle, who works at the school, dad John and their children Ethan and Amelia have helped lead the project.

Headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan said: “The children love it.

“It has gone down really well with them and really enjoy using the equipment.

“The family have worked tirelessly over the past year and, through the generosity of family, friends and Murton Parish Council, have raised over £15,500 - a phenomenal amount of money.

“Staff at Ribbon worked together with the family to select a range of new play equipment.

“Mr Murray and Mr Bell have worked hard over the past weeks to construct the pieces of equipment, and we are thrilled with the results.”