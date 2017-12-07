Plans unveiled for new 20mph zones in north Sunderland

Residents and motorists in north Sunderland are being urged to have their say on plans for a range of new 20mph speed limit zones.

Sunderland City Council has unveiled plans for new schemes covering Hylton Castle, Red House, Witherwack, Downhill, Marley Pots, Castletown and Town End Farm.

Coun Michael Mordey

The council originally held a pilot programme of 20mph zones in 15 areas within the city. Six have been introduced so far.

The latest proposed 20mph traffic scheme covers another two of the original pilot programme areas and incorporates Marley Pots into a wider area, together with additional streets agreed with ward members in the Castle, Redhill and Southwick wards.

It is due to be introduced in 2018/19.

Following the launch of this scheme, there will be seven further 20mph traffic zones to introduce to complete the original programme. It is proposed that they will be come into effect by 2020/21.

Coun Michael Mordey, the City Council's Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "The council would like to hear the thoughts of the residents and road users on the proposals.

"The proposed 20mph traffic scheme would work alongside existing and proposed traffic calming measures. The scheme would also create continuity within residential streets allowing for all road users to be aware they are in a 20mph area.

"It is intended to improve road safety and reduce both the number and severity of injuries.

"Reducing speeds not only make an area a more attractive place to live but also help protect vulnerable road users such as children, the elderly and those who have hearing and visual impairments."

Sunderland City Council will accept consultation returns and comments through the web page www.sunderland.gov.uk/North-20mph until 8 January 2018.