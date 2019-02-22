Plans to turn former pub into flats

Last orders could be rang for good at an Easington pub if development plans are approved.

An application has been submitted to Durham County Council to convert the Shoulder of Mutton into flats.

If approved, it could see the former boozer, in Low Row, off Sunderland Road, converted into six apartments.

But this would also see the building’s traditional front maintained and returned to its ‘former glory’.

According to documents handed to the council’s planning department in January, all work on the site, which has been vacant for a ‘number of months’, will take place within its current footprint.

This contrasts with a previous scheme, which was given the green light in 2015, for 13 flats and which would also have seen it partially demolished and rebuilt.

However, following this the ex-pub was sold and the new owner has deemed the former plans ‘economically unviable’.

If approved, the most recent plans will include:

A ground floor three-bedroom flat

A ground floor two-bedroom flat

A first floor three-bedroom flat

A first floor two-bedroom flat

A two-bedroom attic ‘penthouse’

A one-bedroom flat in an outbuilding at the back of the building

There are no plans to change the current 18-space car park.

Comments on the plans can be submitted to the council’s planning department until Monday, March 11.

A decision is expected by Friday, April 12.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service