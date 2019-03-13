Plans for nearly 100 home on ‘green wedge’ refused

Controversial plans to build 98 homes on a ‘green wedge’ between Easington Village and Peterlee have been snubbed by councillors.

Gleeson Regeneration Ltd aimed to build a new estate on land south of Nursery Gardens, off Thorpe Road, on the southern side of Easington Village.

However, nearly 100 residents living near the site lodged objections, with planning officers recommending the plans to be refused.

Easington Village Parish Council, the Campaign to Protect Rural England and MP Grahame Morris were also among objectors, with the council also receiving a 684-signature petition.

Applicants previously said the proposals would deliver “quality new homes” for local people, and provide “much-needed” housing in the location.

But several top council officers criticised the scheme which failed to meet planning tests around design, drainage, sustainability and impact on protected nature areas.

On March 12, Durham County Council’s Central and East Planning Committee voted to refuse the plans at Durham County Hall.

At the meeting, Easington councillors pleaded for the committee to scrap the plans over fears about wider housing developments in the area.

Coun David Boyes said new plans, combined with proposals for 900 homes to the south, could see Peterlee and Easington merge into one settlement.

“I have nothing against Peterlee, a lot of people from Easington work in Peterlee, but Easington is a 1,000-year-old settlement,” he said.

“Peterlee is a new town,70-year-old, it’s incongruous in the extreme to see Easington Village, if this development goes ahead, subsumed into a greater Peterlee.

“It just wouldn’t work.”

Coun Angela Surtees added Easington was “saturated” with housing, with the plans creating potential issues around traffic, nature areas and the village’s “individual identity”.

While Coun Len Morton, of Easington Village Parish Council, added: “I’m not against us modernising and moving forward and every generation should build houses.

“You have to draw the line somewhere and the line seems to have been washed away completely.”

A previous application for 129 houses on the site was made in 2017, which was also met with objection from people in Easington Village.

During discussion, the planning committee slammed the revised plans and voted unanimously to refuse them.

Coun Mark Davinson told the meeting it was “possibly one of the scariest planning applications (he) had ever seen”.

“It appears the developer has done half a job and hasn’t bothered filling in any more information,” he said.

“The fact they haven’t done a proper assessment for affordable housing, they haven’t done any work at all with sustainable drainage systems which we would need.

“It suggests the application is half-hearted at best.”

A planning report drafted for councillors listed several reasons for refusal including fears the plans would “detract from the open nature of the green wedge between Easington Village and Peterlee.”

Chairman of the North East branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, Richard Cowen, welcomed the planning decision.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “County Durham has sufficient land for a five-year housing supply elsewhere in the county without resorting to sites so clearly in breach of important policies in the Easington Local Plan like this one.

“We noted the numerous letters from local people objecting, as well as the petition against this application, and we agreed in particular with one of the major concerns raised in those protests, which was the loss of the majority of the break between Easington and Peterlee.

“The Easington Local Plan protects the countryside from development and creates a strategic green wedge between Easington and Peterlee.

“This green wedge has already been compromised by approval for some 900 houses at Mickle Hill and It is critical to bear in mind the amount of housing development that has already been approved in the immediate area.”

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service