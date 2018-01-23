Plans for 20 new homes on site of Sunderland school building

Have your say

A former school building in a Sunderland community could be demolished to make way for new homes.

Plans have been submitted to Sunderland City Council in recent weeks to bulldoze The Cheadle Centre in Hylton Castle.

The former Cheadle Centre building in Hylton Castle.

In its place, 20 new residential units would be created at the Cheadle Road site should planners be given the green light later this year.

The intention is for 16 two-bedroom bungalows and four two-bedroom semi-detached flats.

The Cheadle Centre was a pupil referral unit for schoolchildren, but it has since closed.

It has now been acquired by Keepmoat Developments on behalf of Karbon Homes.

The former Cheadle Centre building in Hylton Castle.

The application document reads: “The design of the development will take the form of relatively simple, predominantly one storey dwellings, which will sit within the vicinity of the existing residential area - which consists predominantly of two-storey dwellings.

“The new dwellings are a mix of semi-detached and terrace.

“This dwelling mix will make for interesting streetscapes within the site.”

The application mentions the availability of nearby shops including a Post Office and pharmacy, while adding that the area has good bus links as well.

It added: “The site is located on Caithness Road/Cheadle Road which is one of the main roads in the area linking to the A19 principal trunk highways road.

“The road runs perpendicular to the west of the principal A19 highway which is one of the main routes for motor vehicles in the region.

“The proposed developments offers a great opportunity to redevelop the former Cheadle School Centre site consisting of disused facilities to provide 20 new build two-bedroomed houses to meet local identified requirements within an established and sustainable settlement.”

A consultation on the plans is now open until Wednesday, February 7.

The application, which can be viewed on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal, is set to be decided on by Monday, April 16.