Plans drawn up to turn Sunderland’s former Ku Club into student flats

A Sunderland club much-loved by the city’s indie fans could be turned into student bedsits under plans for the abandoned nightspot.

Ku Club in High Street West closed almost a decade ago after 20 years entertaining Wearsiders on nights out.

Mike Downey Jnr, who ran Ku Club, pictured outside its door in 2006.

Now the building might be brought back into use under proposals put in by a developer.

If approved by Sunderland City Council, its first floor could be transformed into a flat made up of eight double bed bedsits and one single bedsit, with a kitchen and dining area for residents, with a further flat made up of 10 double rooms and a kitchen diner on the second floor.

Each bedroom would have its own en-suite bathroom.

The application for a House of Multi-Occupation (HMO) has been sent into planners and state the flats would be created for students.

The first and second floor remain unoccupied, however the remains of an abandoned nightclub litter the premises. HTC Architects

Architect HTC has drawn up the plans for the Dashwood Group for the space above a shop on the ground floor and a storage area in the basement.

It adds: “The first and second floor remain unoccupied, however the remains of an abandoned nightclub litter the premises.”

It highlights its city centre location and how it is near to a National Rail and Metro station as part of its application.

The plans also seek permission for alterations including the replacement of UPVC windows and dormer windows, rendering and changes to the entrance, with waste to be dealt with at the back of the building at 255 to 256 High Street West.

The front of Ku Club, pictured in 2003.

Fans of Ku Club were left mourning its closure in June 2008, when owner Mike Downey Jnr said it was no longer financially viable as Pzazz in Holmeside was being revamped as Passion @ Pzazz.

Mike, who had worked at Ku from the age of 19, had taken on its management from his father, also called Mike.

The closure of the club, which was also known as Venue, sparked a campaign to save it, as well as a series of reunion events since.

In July 2010, Mission 12-17 Community Interest Company was given permission to use the building as a social club and youth project, with a cafe later added to the venture.

The company was dissolved in 2013.

The building was also known as the Pressing Ahead Centre