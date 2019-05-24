Pictures show the devastation following a wildfire which has destroyed 1.5 hectares of woodland

Firefighters tackled a large scale wildfire which involved over 1.5 hectares of woodland - the equivalent of almost two football pitches.

County Durham Fire and Rescue Service were called to the wildfire yesterday evening off the A181 road between Wheatley Hill and Wingate.

The pictures were taken as firefighters managed to get the wildfire off the A181 under control. Pictures by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

Members of the public were told avoid the area where possible as crews aboard six fire engines tackled the blaze.

Images posted by the fire and rescue service show the damage to around 1.5 hectares of woodland - the size of almost two football pitches.

The operation was scaled back at around midnight and remaining crews checked for hotspots.

A spokesman for the brigade said: "At its height six appliances and an off road vehicle attended the woodland fire on the A181. An assessment will be made this morning as to whether appliances need to be redeployed."

More than 1.5 hectares of woodland was destroyed in the blaze. Picture by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service

A specialised targeted response vehicle and the brigade's bulk water tanker were among the equipment used to fight the fire.

The damage following the large scale wildfire. Picture by County Durham and DarlingtonFire and Rescue Service