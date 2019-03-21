Pictures show devastation following blaze at Sunderland Dixy Chicken shop

More than 20 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Sunderland chicken shop in the early hours of Thursday.

The fire ripped Dixy Chicken, in the city’s Holmeside, in the early hours and an investigation has now been launched. Group manager Richard Rackaby, of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, praised his crew for their work in bringing the flames under control. Here we take a closer look at the damage caused to the premises.

Around 24 firefighters were called to the incident. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Emergency services were called at 2.42am. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Holmeside was closed in both directions while crews tackled the blaze. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Residents were urged to avoid the area while the firefighters brought the blaze under control. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more