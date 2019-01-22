Pictures show aftermath of A19 lorry fire as lane reopens

A lane of the A19 southbound has been reopened following a lorry fire where a man was taken to hospital with burns.

Pictures show the aftermath of the blaze which saw both carriageways of the A19 closed yesterday evening.

The incident took place at around 5pm yesterday when a heavy goods vehicle collided with a bridge and set alight on the A19 near to the A174 Parkway.



One lane was reopened in the early hours of this morning but drivers are being told to expect delays as resurfacing work is carried out throughout the day.

A spokesman for Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit said: "The road will be reduced to one lane and a 50mph limit whilst bridge repairs are carried out.

"Drivers are asked to use alternative routes where possible. Thank you for your patience."

The lorry caught fire after crashing into a barrier. Picture by Cleveland and Durham Road Policing Unit

The driver was taken to hospital with burns however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Both the southbound and northbound carriageway were closed as firefighters battle the blaze.

Five fire engines from Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the incident and crew members carried out first aid to the driver before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.