Plenty of you have spotted jellyfish across the North East coast this summer.

Pictures of jellyfish on the North East coast as warm weather leads to dozens of sightings

As a giant jellyfish, suspected to be a Lion’s mane, washes up at the Sunderland coast, readers have sent in photos of the creatures on our coastline.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 13:12

The recent warm weather appears to have driven jellyfish onto the seaside in their droves up and down the North East – here are some of the creatures you’ve snapped in action on the sand. Thanks to everyone who sent a photo.

1. Sea creature

Spotted by Beverly Yvette Teasdale at Roker.

2. Don't get too close

Picture by Lesley Thoburn Bland.

3. Feeling blue

Spotted by Andrea M Leonard in Blyth.

4. In the red

Picture by Scott M.

