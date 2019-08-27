Pictures of jellyfish on the North East coast as warm weather leads to dozens of sightings
As a giant jellyfish, suspected to be a Lion’s mane, washes up at the Sunderland coast, readers have sent in photos of the creatures on our coastline.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 13:12
The recent warm weather appears to have driven jellyfish onto the seaside in their droves up and down the North East – here are some of the creatures you’ve snapped in action on the sand. Thanks to everyone who sent a photo.