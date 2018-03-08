Picture tribute to inspiring North-East women on International Women’s Day

Thursday, March 8, marks International Women’s Day.

Here, in recognition of the annual celebration, is a gallery of pictures of inspiring women from across the North East.

Many are household names for their achievements in a variety of fields such as entertainment, politics and sport.

Others have made their mark on a more local level by battling illness, campaigning for a particlar cause or through their work in industry or education.

Remember too that this slideshow features only a relative handful of our heroines.

There are countless more we are only too happy to toast today.