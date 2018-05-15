Picture special: Your views of dramatic fire at Sunderland waste recycling plant

Smoke from a huge fire in Sunderland has been spotted miles away across South Tyneside and County Durham.

Sunderland Echo readers have been sharing their own photographs of the blaze at Alex Smiles waste recycling plant, Deptford.

The fire started yesterday - and crews remain on site today as work continues to bring it under control.

Almost 50 firefighters were first sent to the incident on Monday, with a dozen still working hard to get the fire out.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service told the Echo: “Crews are there and I suspect they will be there for the rest of the day.”

Click through our picture gallery above and see if you can spot your own photograph featured.

