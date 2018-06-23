Picture special: Thousands raised at inaugural Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust ball

A charity ball dedicated to the memory of two teenagers from South Shields has raised more than £40,000.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack in 2017.

Since the couple’s deaths, their family and friends have launched the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, a charity working for the benefit of young people with a talent in performance or sport.

Chloe, who was 17, was a gifted performer while Liam, 19, had a talent for cricket.

Yesterday, the Trust held its first charity ball at the Hilton hotel in Gateshead - with the event said to have raised £45,000.

Read more: Charity’s ball celebrates the lives of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Family, friends and supporters of the Trust turned out in their dozens for the special event.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, came up to the North East to show his support, along with Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro, who provided some of the evening’s entertainment.

Organisers, guests, hotel staff and supporters have been thanked and praised for playing their part in making the ball such a success.

The Chloe and Liam Trust posted on Twitter: “An amazing night thank you to everyone for raising a huge amount of money.”

The couple.

For more information about the trust, please visit their Facebook page here.