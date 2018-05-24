Picture special: Summer fun at Sunderland garden fetes over the years

Have your say

Garden fetes have been a part of community life in Sunderland for years.

Organised by volunteers, they are a great way of raising money - whether it’s for a charity, a school or some other good cause.

The fete is a variation of a fair, and the name itself means holiday or party.

Tombolas, raffles, coconut shies, white elephant stalls and home produce such as jams and pickles are staples of most good fetes.

The quintessential English village fete and its cake-making competitions even inspired a hit TV series, The Great British Bake Off.

Take a flick through our pictures of summer fetes in Sunderland over the years to see if there’s anyone you know.