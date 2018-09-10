Picture special: Readers’ photos of the Great North Run 2018

We asked to see your pictures of the 38th Great North Run - and how you responded!

More than 43,000 people took part in the annual 13.1-mile race from Newcastle to South Shields.

The spotlight usually falls on the elite runners, like Sir Mo Farah, who won yesterday’s race for a record fifth time.

There are those running for good causes too - such as Lisa Rutherford and Caroline Curry.

They were running in memory of Lisa’s daughter Chloe, 17, and Caroline’s son Liam, 19, who were killed in last year’s Manchester Arena bombing.

Then there were thousands of fun runners, who were doing it to prove a point to themselves, to their families, or to their mates down the pub.

Whatever your reasons for doing it, well done to everyone who ran, walked, wheeled or crawled over the finish line on The Leas at South Shields.

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The ballot for places will open in January.

Meanwhile, enjoy our gallery of pictures sent in by just some of our readers who took part.

We’d love to see your pictures. Share them with us via Facebook or email them to copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk