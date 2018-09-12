Picture of man released after car, cash and bank cards are stolen from Sunderland house

Police have released images of a man after a car, cash and bank cards were taken from a house in Sunderland.

At 6.50am on Friday, July 13, police received a report that an individual had got into a house in Birchfield Road, in the Thornhill area of the city, overnight and stolen personal items.

CCTV image of a man who police want to trace in connection with a burglary in Sunderland.

A car belonging to the victim was also stolen from outside the property.

An investigation is ongoing, and officers from Northumbria Police have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

He was seen at a service station on Wessington Way in the city on the night in question and may have information that could assist police with the investigation.

The man, or anybody who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 150 130718 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.