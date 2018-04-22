‘Pick ourselves up. Dust ourselves down’ - 11 things you said on Twitter after Sunderland’s relegation

Devastated fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration as Sunderland’s demotion to the third tier was confirmed.

@ALS_Fanzine added: “Pick ourselves up, Dust ourselves down, We go again #SAFC.”

@safcfansview wrote: “Tonight is the lowest blow we could’ve been.”

@SAFCSource wrote: “Threw it away again, doesn’t even matter that the late goal was ruled out, far too little too late.

“We’ve been in must win territory for ages and when we do go in front the bottle goes and we end up backs to the wall, just waiting for the inevitable.”

@Evs_Dubai wrote: “A dark, dark day in the history of Sunderland Association Football Club.

“Sunderland and its fans deserve so much better.

“Shame on you, Short - your name will never be forgotten or forgiven.”

@RokerReport wrote: “I knew we’d get out of the Championship at the first attempt.”

@CraigClark24 wrote: “Burton are the worst team we’ve played this season and they deserve to beat us.

“What a meek pathetic surrender.”

@TomWilcock8 added: “Took the bairn he loved it despite result and that’s what mattered.

“We’ll be back next season.”

@Capt_Fishpaste wrote: “Club and fans just have to take it on the chin for now. Rebuild it stronger.

“Greatness still remains at #SAFC.

“We just need to strip everything back, rediscover it, and build upon it.”

@safc_safc89 wrote: “Not too sure I want Coleman having any dealings with us in League One to be honest.”

And @DanielJenks89 wrote: “When Aston Villa got new owners, they did well in getting stability into the club.

“This season they have mounted a serious challenge for promotion.

“We should be following that example, alongside the example set by Wolves.”

@samsonplace: “Please just go Mr Short. Hopefully new owners will start with a new manager too as need a fresh start. #safc”