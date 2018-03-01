Physios on their marks to treat world-class athletes at tournament

The physio pals are set to fine tune the bodies of some of the world’s best athletes at an international tournament this week.

Paul Hartburn and Martin Davies, who run separate physiotherapy businesses in Hartlepool and Seaham, will journey to the IAAF World Indoor Championships having been selected to provide physio treatment to those taking part.

The competition runs from today to Sunday and sees sprints, high jumps, heptathlon and other events take place at Birmingham Arena.

Paul, who has previously worked with Hartlepool United and Middlesborough football clubs and now runs Fighting Fit Physiotherapy from Martin’s Active PhysioCare site in Hartlepool’s Victoria Road as well as having another site in Seaham, said: “This is the first time I’ll have done this and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve got a few Olympic athletes on my client list so I’m used to working with them and I think it’ll be great.

“We have to apply to get into it but if you give a good impression then that helps you to go on from there.

“You build up your CV from the experience that you get.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while now and I hope it will lead on to other things such as the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.”

Martin, who is originally from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, now lives in Hartlepool.

“I’ve done this for the Olympics in London, the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and the European Championships in London so I’ve been to quite a few,” said Martin, 38.

“I can’t name the athletes I’ve worked with because of confidentiality, but they are medallists and world champions.”

Both lads have been given specific roles to take on during their time in the West Midlands this week.

Paul, who has degrees in sports and exercise science and physiotherapy and runs the Seaham operation, said: “I know that on some days I’ve got to be based at the athletes’ hotel and for the finals day I’m at the stadium, which should be really interesting to be involved in.”

The pair remain good friends through their work and hope to continue being involved in athletics competitions for years to come.

“I did all sorts of jobs before I ended up going to university for six years,” added Paul.

“But I set up on my own in May last year and so far it’s going well.

“When I took over here it was just an open office space and now have two rooms being used and I’ve got an extra member of staff as well.

“We are really busy.”