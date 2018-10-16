Philip Thursby hands over the reigns

After over 30 years in running the business - Harry takes over

The name ‘Thursby’ has been something of a stalwart on the high streets of Sunderland for over 70 years now. The name and brand, some might say, has withstood the turbulent times that high streets across the country have endured in recent history aswell as avoiding the boom and bust trend of many independent retail businesses through from the sixties to the nineties.

Philip Thursby showroom

Since taking over the business from his father, Harry Thursby, Philip Thursby has built the family business up through determination and hard work with his much inherited knowledge of the furniture, flooring and curtains trade, ensuring the firm adapted with the times over nearly five decades of trading. Repeat business and complementary referrals have ensued following the provision of exceptional service and expert advice being delivered to his customers over the years. Indeed, lifelong friends have been made along the way as Philip has looked after different generations of families from the borough over his forty seven years on the shop floor.

Now, Philip has decided it is time to pack away the tape measure and step away from the business to spend more time with family and friends after almost half a century in the furniture and flooring trade.

Harry, Philips youngest son duely named after his own father and founder of the business, has spent the last six years working alongside his father learning the trade and is understandably proud and excited to now continue the family business. Harry is looking forward to growing it in his own style, as his father before him.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenges ahead with confidence and enthusiasm as we look to push the family business forward. Both the foundations and high standards that have been in place for so long and having worked with my dad for six years, have really given me the determination to continue and grow the success of the family business. My dad is very proud of the repeat custom we have achieved over the years and customer satisfaction will remain at the heart of everything we do. “

Philip Thursby (centre) and Harry Thursby (right) with assistant Brian Heslop (left)

The business has thrived by offering great customer service with expertise, aswell as always offering honest, clear competitive prices across its wide range of flooring. This proven formular for success has already been implemented by Harry with the launch of a new curtains and blinds department within the store.

“It was a decision we took earlier in the year and we can now offer hundreds of options in colours, textures, designs and sizes from designers such as Clarke and Clarke, Richard Barrie and Montgomery amongst others. We can also provide a free home measuring service and expert fitting can be arranged if needed. “

With the arrival of the latest trends and textures in rugs now in stock and along with the the new curtain and blind department, a more all encompassing service is available to all customers looking for a change of decor in their homes.

Our current showroom features a huge variety of carpets from major suppliers such as Brintons, Axminster, Ulster, Adams, Westex and many more. There are also massive options in stain resistant yarns from robust loop pile to luxurious velvet touch deep saxony piles. All available in an abundance of colourways.

Philip Thursby showroom

All options are covered if hard and smooth flooring is your preference too. An extensive vinyl and laminate offering is available in all colours and modern designs. As Sunderland’s only ‘Gold’ branded trader of Karndean luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, you can create your own floor from scratch with endless options in both traditional and modern innovative designs. A bespoke finish for your floor is assured with an expert installation service available.

As members of a national buying group of over 300 independent traders across the country, this ensures that by buying together they can secure the best prices from leading manufactures. These savings can then be passed on directly to their very own customers to help beat any competitor on price, including the large national organisations.

So, as Philips journey comes to an end a new one is set to begin under the stewardship of his young son and apprentice, Harry Thursby. Philip will soon be riding off into the sunset as a new dawn breaks for Sunderland’s leading independent flooring and curtain specialists.

“ I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those I have had the pleasure of dealing with over the years and I am grateful for the support of our customers and suppliers alike. I wish Harry all the very best as he begins his venture. It will be business as usual in store as I gradually wind down over the next few months. Thank you all, once again. “

To see the variety of available stock across all departments visit Philip Thursby at 8-10 Holmside, Sunderland, SR1 3JE, inside Harrison and Brown furniture store.

Or visit the website at www.philipthursby.com

Also found and contactable on Facebook:- simply search for carpets and curtains by Philip Thursby. Also follow us on Twitter @PhilipThursby